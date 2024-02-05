Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt puts Vedanta Group's mega fab unit proposal on the back burner

The vedanta Group's joint venture (JV) with leading technology service provider, Foxconn, fell through last year

In the interim Budget the government has earmarked over Rs 6,000 crore for the semicon subsidy scheme in FY25

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

The government has put Vedanta Group’s proposal for setting up the much-touted mega semiconductor fab plant on the back burner due to the company’s inability to rope in a technology partner.  

Instead, it is considering two new fab proposals, one of which is “very credible” and another, which is also on the pipeline. However, their names have not been disclosed. The vedanta Group’s joint venture (JV) with leading technology service provider, Foxconn, fell through last year.
 
When asked about the fate of Vedanta’s mega fab proposal, the minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said: “They (Vedanta) have

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
