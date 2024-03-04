Govt's AI advisory only for large platforms, not for startups: MeitY

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar provided clarity on the recent advisory issued for Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday. He stated that the advisory only applies to large platforms and is not meant for startups.

The minister took to social media platform X and wrote, "The recent advisory of MeitY needs to be understood. It is aimed at significant platforms, and permission-seeking from the ministry is only for large platforms and will not apply to startups."

Chandrasekhar said that the advisory was aimed at preventing untested AI platforms from deploying on the Indian internet.

"Process of seeking permission, labelling and consent based disclosure to users about untested platforms is an insurance policy to platforms who can otherwise be sued by consumers," he further added.

A few days earlier, MeitY issued an advisory to social media intermediaries and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, asking them to get permission before launching AI products in the country.

The advisory stated that companies hosting unreliable or under-testing AI platforms and wanting to create a sandbox on the internet for testing must get permission from the government and should label the platform as 'under-testing'.

Furthermore, the ministry also asked platforms to ensure that the biases arising from their AI models or platforms do not hamper the electoral process in India.

All concerned platforms were asked to submit an action-taken cum status report to MeitY within 15 days of the advisory.

While briefing the press on the advisory, Chandrasekhar said that the advisory was sent to all the AI platforms and intermediaries in the country, including Google Gemini and Ola Krutrim.

India's first AI unicorn, Ola Krutrim, has said that it will adhere to the guidelines issued by MeitY.

"We will engage with the concerned authorities as required to ensure compliance towards the prescribed guidelines," said a Krutrim spokesperson in response to queries sent by Business Standard.

Through the advisory, the government has also asked intermediaries to ensure that any potentially misleading content is labelled with unique metadata or identifiers, allowing for the identification of its origin and the intermediary involved.

Failure to adhere to the guidelines could lead to potential legal repercussions for intermediaries or platforms, including prosecution under the IT Act and other relevant criminal statutes, according to the advisory.