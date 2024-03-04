Nearly 66% greenfield units under PLI scheme for bulk drugs completed

Two-thirds of all greenfield plants planned under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for bulk drugs and medical devices have been completed so far, said a senior government official.

Arunish Chawla, secretary, department of pharmaceuticals, told Business Standard that two-thirds of the greenfield plants planned under the scheme for bulk drugs and medical devices have now been inaugurated, and the rest will be completed in the next two years. “The 40 plants inaugurated today have come up in three years since the scheme’s launch, and another 30 to 40 plants are scheduled to start manufacturing in the next two years”, he added.



Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday inaugurated 40 greenfield facilities to manufacture bulk drugs and medical devices under the PLI scheme. These include 27 bulk drug parks and 13 medical device manufacturing plants across the country.