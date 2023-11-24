Sensex (-0.07%)
Govt to acquire 5k hectares of land for industries in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli

To support employment initiatives and industrial projects, an Udyog Bhawan will be constructed at Gadchiroli with an investment of Rs 14 crore, he added

Development

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
The Maharashtra government plans to acquire 5,000 hectares of land in Gadchiroli district, affected by Left Wing Extremism, for industrial development, Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Friday.
He made the announcement during a review meeting of the industries department and the District Planning Committee. Samant highlighted the interest of several major industrial houses in establishing their units in Gadchiroli which has created the need for substantial land acquisition.

The industries minister informed about the proposed Rs 22,000-crore investments by companies like Lloyds Metals and Varad Ferro in the district, for which he said, MoUs have been signed and notifications are set to be published soon.

Plans to acquire land for new industries were outlined at the meeting, covering areas like Chamorshi, Mulchera, Armori and Sironcha, totalling approximately 5,000 hectares, he said. Ambuja Cement, JSW and other companies have expressed willingness to set up units in Gadchiroli which would position the district among the top five in the state in terms of industrial development, said Samant.

To support employment initiatives and industrial projects, an Udyog Bhawan will be constructed at Gadchiroli with an investment of Rs 14 crore, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government naxalism Gadchiroli encounter govt funds

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

