TPDDL signs MoU with PSSC for developing skill training programmes

The TPDDL is a power distribution company, a joint venture between the Delhi government and Tata Power, supplying electricity to a populace of seven million in North Delhi

Power loan provisions by PSBs likely to touch $400 bn in September quarter

The objective of the MoU is to provide a framework for cooperation between TPDDL and PSSC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Delhi discom TPDDL has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Power Sector Skill Council to jointly undertake skill development training and capacity-building programmes for the power distribution sector in India and abroad, according to a company statement on Thursday.
The MoU was signed by Praveen Agrawal, chief human resource, industrial relations, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) and V K Singh, chief executive officer of Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC), it said.
The objective of the MoU is to provide a framework for cooperation between TPDDL and PSSC, facilitating the co-creation, development and imparting of courses for training and skill development for personnel in the power industry, state utilities and other organisations, the statement added.
Agarwal said, "With a pre-established proficiency in on-site and off-site training domain, this MoU will enhance our training and research capabilities within the power sector with a specific focus on skill building across various state utilities."

The TPDDL is a power distribution company, a joint venture between the Delhi government and Tata Power, supplying electricity to a populace of seven million in North Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

