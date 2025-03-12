Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt to launch auction for mineral exploration licenses for 13 blocks

Govt to launch auction for mineral exploration licenses for 13 blocks

The Ministry of Mines will auction 13 exploration blocks, including those of diamond and copper

critical mineral block

In 2023, India identified over 20 minerals, including lithium, as "critical" for its energy transition efforts and to meet the growing demand from industries and the infrastructure sector. | Representational Image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will launch an auction on Thursday for licenses to explore critical mineral mining in the country, the government said on Wednesday. 
The Ministry of Mines will auction 13 exploration blocks, including those of diamond and copper. 
In 2023, India identified over 20 minerals, including lithium, as 'critical' for its energy transition efforts and to meet the growing demand from industries and the infrastructure sector. The move was also aimed at reducing its dependence on imports. 
New Delhi in January approved ₹16,300 crore ($1.87 billion) to develop the critical minerals sector.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
     

More From This Section

Coal

Govt plans to set up trading exchange for domestically produced coal

MSME Sector

Excessive data, digital tools regulation can slow MSMEs expansion: Survey

HD Kumaraswamy

Govt gets 73 applications under 2nd round of PLI for speciality steel

India to see $600 bn in investments over next 3 yrs for startups: Experts

India to see $600 bn in investments over next 3 yrs for startups: Experts

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Indian developers buy land parcels worth Rs 39,700 crore in 2024: JLL

Topics : mineral sector mineral production auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon