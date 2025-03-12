Govt to launch auction for mineral exploration licenses for 13 blocks

India will launch an auction on Thursday for licenses to explore critical mineral mining in the country, the government said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Mines will auction 13 exploration blocks, including those of diamond and copper.
In 2023, India identified over 20 minerals, including lithium, as 'critical' for its energy transition efforts and to meet the growing demand from industries and the infrastructure sector. The move was also aimed at reducing its dependence on imports.
New Delhi in January approved ₹16,300 crore ($1.87 billion) to develop the critical minerals sector.
