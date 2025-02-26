Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Critical minerals recovery from waste needs multipronged strategy: Report

Critical minerals recovery from waste needs multipronged strategy: Report

Technological development, capacity building and supply chain integration are also needed for the recovery of these minerals from waste, according to a recent Ficci-Deloitte report

Critical minerals are important for the growth of clean energy technologies, electric vehicles and battery manufacturing. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Recovery of critical minerals from processing waste requires a multipronged strategy with policy reforms in India, according to a report.

Technological development, capacity building and supply chain integration are also needed for the recovery of these minerals from waste, according to a recent Ficci-Deloitte report.

Critical minerals are important for the growth of clean energy technologies, electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.

The demand for these minerals is increasing as the world transitions to clean energy. Critical minerals are also used in defence, such as in the production of aircraft, missiles, tanks, and corvettes, according to the report.

The country, it said, is steadily gearing its critical mineral resource security. However, challenges, such as low exploration levels, long gestation periods for mine operations, and bottlenecks in processing, highlight the need to look for alternative sources of critical minerals, with mine processing waste offering a promising solution.

 

Key mineral wastes in India, such as fly ash, red mud, mine overburden, mine tailings and metal slag, hold significant potential for the recovery of critical minerals such as nickel, cobalt, copper, gallium, and titanium.

Once considered waste, these materials are now the focus of research and initiatives aimed at sustainable use and mineral extraction. With technological advancements and rising demand for critical minerals, these resources could play a crucial role in enhancing India's mineral sustainability and meeting supply needs, the report said.

Many countries have started harnessing the potential of mine tailings and waste dumps to recover critical minerals, viewing them as valuable secondary resources.

Numerous companies and research institutes backed by government funding are developing novel technologies for extracting critical minerals in countries such as the USA, Canada, and Australia.

Similarly, in India, various research institutions are working in collaboration with mining companies on advanced methods to recover critical minerals from mining waste.

India has a significant opportunity to reduce import dependence and advance sustainable mining by recovering critical minerals from mine tailings and waste.

Aligned with the National Mineral Policy's vision of zero-waste mining, this approach not only maximises resource efficiency but also promotes environmental stewardship.

Responsible land utilisation is key to this strategy, ensuring that mining activities safeguard forest cover and biodiversity.

As India continues to lead in meeting its Nationally Determined Contribution targets and aspires to become a global leader in net-zero commitments, setting up a sustainable critical mineral recovery ecosystem is both essential and timely.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change mineral sector waste recycling

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

