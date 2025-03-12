Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
India to see $600 bn in investments over next 3 yrs for startups: Experts

India to see $600 bn in investments over next 3 yrs for startups: Experts

This influx of capital is anticipated to foster innovation, support entrepreneurship, and create an enabling environment for new ventures to thrive

startup funding investment

As investors recognize the immense potential of Indian startups, the country is set for a transformative journey | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

India can expect over $600 billion in alternative investments in next three years to fuel the startup ecosystem, according to experts.

This influx of capital is anticipated to foster innovation, support entrepreneurship, and create an enabling environment for new ventures to thrive, they said at the launch of Centre for Financial Markets (CFM) by IMT in Mumbai last week.

India's startup ecosystem is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating that over $600 billion in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments will flow into the country over the next three years, Atish Chattopadhyay, Director of IMT Ghaziabad said in a statement.

 

This figure represents 13 per cent of the estimated $4.7 trillion required (including government investments, corporate retention, PE/VC funding, corporate debt, initial public offerings (IPOs), and other sources) to achieve a $5 trillion economy by FY2027, he added.

As investors recognize the immense potential of Indian startups, the country is set for a transformative journey that could redefine its business and technology landscape.

With the growing demand for BFSI professionals, CFM anticipates higher enrolment, expanded internship opportunities, and stronger industry engagement, equipping students for leadership roles in financial markets.

Keynote speaker at the event Navneet Munot, Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company said: "The CFM at IMT Ghaziabad continuously evolves by integrating fintech, AI-driven investments, and sustainable finance courses into its curriculum. The introduction of industry-focused certifications and experiential learning ensures students acquire relevant skills."  Emerging markets are set to attract increased capital inflows, driven by fintech advancements, regulatory harmonization, and alternative investments.

Key trends include a rise in PE/VC funding, broader institutional participation, and greater digital asset integration.

IMT Ghaziabad's PGDM Banking and Financial Services (BFS) program aims to develop industry-ready finance professionals in collaboration with NISM, Mumbai.

This partnership enables interaction with industry practitioners, preparing future finance leaders for the post-AI world.

The CFM at IMT Ghaziabad fosters strong industry connections through corporate tie-ups, mentorship programs, and networking platforms. Students gain access to industry-academia roundtables and direct engagement with financial institutions.

Increased recruiter participation, internship opportunities, and high placement success rates are key anticipated outcomes.

This launch reflects IMT Ghaziabad's vision of advancing financial research and industry collaboration.

CFM will serve as a hub for professionals, scholars, and leaders to drive innovation and impact in financial markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

