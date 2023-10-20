close
Govt to start giving shape to semiconductor research centre from 2024: Min

"A group of top minds in semiconductor around the world and country have sat together to design the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre," Chandrasekhar told PTI

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Ministry of Electronics and IT will start setting up Bharat semiconductor Research Centre from next year in collaboration with the industry and academia, minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is that Indians should be involved in the leadership of semiconductor research.
"A group of top minds in semiconductor around the world and country have sat together to design the Bharat semiconductor Research Centre," Chandrasekhar told PTI after the experts' panel submitted its report.
He said that the proposed Bharat semiconductor Research Centre will be a global institution in semiconductor research.
"The design, area in which it should focus etc. have all been today authored and put in a high quality report by the experts. I'm hopeful that in the year 2024, we should have the beginning of this institution taking shape," Chandrasekhar said.
He said that Bharat semiconductor Research Centre will become one of the leading semiconductor research institutes in the next 4-5 years.
The minister said there will be no constraint in the investment that the institution will need.
When asked if the investment will be in the form of grants or equity for IPRs (intellectual property rights) that will be developed at the institution, the minister said that the decision on the nature of government investment will be decided later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajeev Chandrasekhar semiconductor semiconductor industry

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

