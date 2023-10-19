close
39 central ministries, 36 states, UTs onboarded PM Gati Shakti platform

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched a training module on 'Role of CBIC (Central Board of Excise and Customs) in PM Gati Shakti'

Gati Shakti

Key takeaways from the workshop included exploring the possibility of building capacities for developing spatial transformation plans using artificial intelligence, blockchain and other advanced technologies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
As many as 39 ministries of central government and all 36 states and Union Territories have been onboarded on PM Gati Shakti platform, which was launched on October 13, 2021, an official statement said on Thursday.
The PM GatiShakti initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.
"Since the launch of PM GatiShakti on 13 October, 2021, 39 ministries of Govt of India, and all 36 states/UTs have been onboarded on PM GatiShakti platform," it said.
The commerce and industry ministry also said that the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has conducted a workshop on October 18 on the development of Digital Learning Resources for Capacity Building on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.
At the workshop, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched a training module on 'Role of CBIC (Central Board of Excise and Customs) in PM GatiShakti', developed for the Ministry of Finance.
Key takeaways from the workshop included exploring the possibility of building capacities for developing spatial transformation plans using artificial intelligence, blockchain and other advanced technologies.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

