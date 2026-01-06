Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Green cave in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district soon to boost tourism

Tourism in the region largely remained unexplored as the route to reach the green cave passes through terrain once controlled by Maoists

The cave’s inclusion would boost local employment opportunities and speed up regional development, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap said.

R Krishna Das Raipur
The Chhattisgarh government will soon open to the public the rare green cave of Kanger Valley National Park in once Maoists-affected Bastar district. 
Tourism in the region largely remained unexplored as the route to reach the green cave passes through terrain once controlled by Maoists. Now that left-wing extremism is almost eradicated from the district, the state government is exploring possibilities of including maximum sites from the region in the national and international tourism map. 
The cave’s inclusion would boost local employment opportunities and speed up regional development, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap said.  
“The government plans to open the cave for tourists soon once the necessary preparations are completed,” the minister stated. The forest department is monitoring the security of the cave and making necessary infrastructure work.  
Famous for its amazing natural beauty and rich biodiversity, the limestone and rock cave gets its name and the distinct colour from green microbial layers found on the limestone structures (stalactites) hanging from the walls and ceilings of the cave.
