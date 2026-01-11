Grok removes nearly 3,500 sexually explicit posts, bars 600 accounts

“They (X) have also barred and de-platformed nearly 600 users, including users from other countries who were misusing photos of Indian women and children and generating these images. They have also informed us that, going ahead, Grok will not be generating such images for users in India,” a senior government official said.

Grok’s response came in an action-taken report sought by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

On January 7, Musk-owned X submitted a reply to the IT ministry, stating that while it understood the gravity of the situation, the platform said that, since Grok was an artificial intelligence chat-enabled tool, users who generated the objectionable, sexually explicit images were to be blamed, and not the platform, which was protected by the safe harbour provision under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The IT ministry, however, was unsatisfied with X’s response to the issue and sought a detailed action-taken report in another notice sent on Thursday. In the second notice, the IT ministry also asked X to detail the actions it had taken against the erring accounts in India and worldwide.

In December, after several women users reported the misuse of their images to create sexually explicit images, the cyber laws division of the IT ministry asked the platform to “remove or disable access, without delay, to all content already generated or disseminated in violation of applicable laws, in strict compliance with the timelines prescribed under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, without vitiating the evidence in any manner”.