Grok removes nearly 3,500 sexually explicit posts, bars 600 accounts

After government pressure, X removes thousands of obscene Grok-generated images in India, but the fight over platform liability and user misuse is far from over

Grok’s response came in an action-taken report sought by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. | Image: Bloomberg

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has informed the Indian government that it removed nearly 3,500 pieces of obscene content and sexually explicit images generated by users in the country by misusing Grok’s capabilities, sources said.
 
“They (X) have also barred and de-platformed nearly 600 users, including users from other countries who were misusing photos of Indian women and children and generating these images. They have also informed us that, going ahead, Grok will not be generating such images for users in India,” a senior government official said.
 
Grok’s response came in an action-taken report sought by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
 
On January 7, Musk-owned X submitted a reply to the IT ministry, stating that while it understood the gravity of the situation, the platform said that, since Grok was an artificial intelligence chat-enabled tool, users who generated the objectionable, sexually explicit images were to be blamed, and not the platform, which was protected by the safe harbour provision under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
 
The IT ministry, however, was unsatisfied with X’s response to the issue and sought a detailed action-taken report in another notice sent on Thursday. In the second notice, the IT ministry also asked X to detail the actions it had taken against the erring accounts in India and worldwide.
 
In December, after several women users reported the misuse of their images to create sexually explicit images, the cyber laws division of the IT ministry asked the platform to “remove or disable access, without delay, to all content already generated or disseminated in violation of applicable laws, in strict compliance with the timelines prescribed under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, without vitiating the evidence in any manner”.
 
In its letter, the IT ministry had also said that X must enforce its terms of service and AI usage restrictions, and take “strong deterrent measures”, including suspending, terminating or taking other action against accounts using Grok to create sexually explicit images of women and children.
