Gujarat govt signs deals worth $86 billion ahead of investment summit

The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been signing these agreements ahead of its biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Photo: Pexels

Reuters AHMEDABAD, India
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

The government of Gujarat has signed initial investment agreements worth 7.17 trillion Indian rupees ($86.07 billion)with 58 companies in the energy, oil and gas, chemical and other sectors, it said on Wednesday.
The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been signing these agreements ahead of its biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to take place in state capital Gandhinagar from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12.
Topics : Gujarat Investment Global Investors Meet Energy

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon