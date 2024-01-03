Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kolkata's real estate market shows robust growth in 2023: Knight Frank

The surge was fueled by robust occupier interest across various sectors, indicating a positive economic outlook

Real estate

In the residential segment, ticket sizes between Rs 5 million and Rs 10 million witnessed an impressive 71 per cent YoY growth, indicating a strong appetite for mid-range properties

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata's real estate market witnessed unprecedented growth in both the residential and office segments last year, a real estate report said on Wednesday.
The city experienced a stellar year in office leasing transactions, with a staggering 1.4 million sq ft of office spaces transacted in 2023, marking a healthy 20 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY), Knight Frank India's Residential and Office Market Report (H2 2023) stated. This is also a 9-year high in office leasing transactions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The report also notes phenomenal growth recorded in new office completions, reaching a remarkable 0.8 million sq ft in 2023, a staggering 332 per cent jump YoY, making it the highest volume recorded in the past five years.
The surge was fueled by robust occupier interest across various sectors, indicating a positive economic outlook.

"The commercial market in Kolkata is now witnessing a consistent rise in transactions exceeding half a million with significant engagement from India-facing business as Kolkata remains the gateway to eastern and north-eastern India. The current 9-year high in office leasing transactions underscores a robust interest from occupiers, signalling potential future growth," Knight Frank India Senior Director (East) Abhijit Das said.
In the residential sector, Kolkata's real estate market witnessed a robust demand throughout 2023, driven by the continuation of the stamp duty rebate. A total of 14,999 residential units were sold, showcasing a significant 16 per cent growth in sales volume over 2022. This represents a notable recovery from a 10 per cent decline observed in 2022 compared to 2021.
The demand for residential units also prompted a substantial increase in new launches, with a notable 28 per cent YoY growth compared to 2022 prompting developers to launch introduced fresh inventory to meet the surge in demand.
In the residential segment, ticket sizes between Rs 5 million and Rs 10 million witnessed an impressive 71 per cent YoY growth, indicating a strong appetite for mid-range properties.
The office leasing rental market in 2023 saw an 11 per cent increase on average, primarily driven by heightened demand. Business districts like Salt Lake City and Rajarhat New Town experienced double-digit YoY rental growth, with limited space availability contributing to the surge in rent prices.

Also Read

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Share of GCCs in office transactions rose to 35% in 2023: Knight Frank

India needs 2 bn sq ft of additional healthcare real estate: Knight Frank

Ahmedabad most affordable city in India; Pune, Kolkata follow: Knight Frank

Metal prices unlikely to improve due to global macroeconomic state: ICRA

Aviation watchdog DGCA carried out 5,745 surveillance activities in 2023

Govt relaxes certain quality control order norms for AC manufacturers

Finance Ministry approves additional Rs 1,500 cr for FAME-II scheme

Situation normalising day after petrol pumps in Punjab see panic buying

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata Real Estate Realty Knight Frank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon