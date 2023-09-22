close
Sensex (-0.15%)
66133.38 -96.86
Nifty (-0.02%)
19738.85 -3.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.17%)
5738.45 + 9.70
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
40219.05 + 34.20
Nifty Bank (0.17%)
44698.00 + 74.15
Heatmap

43% of India's exports to EU to be hit by green regulations: Report

Textiles, chemicals, certain consumer electronics products among trade categories that could be affected

India's exports had a disappointing start in the first month of the new financial year as growth crashed to a four-month low of only 0.64 per cent in April

The report noted that lately numerous non-tariff measures have been implemented by developed countries to address sustainability, environment, and climate change

Shreya JaiShreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s exports to the European Union (EU), worth $37 billion, could be impacted due to the trade bloc’s proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and other green initiatives, a Delhi-based think tank’s report has said.

The impact would translate into 43 per cent of India’s exports to the EU, which is among India’s key export markets after the United States (US).

The Centre for Energy, Environment and Water’s report noted several categories in India's foreign trade at risk due to the EU regulations. These include textiles, chemicals, certain consumer electronics products, plastics, and vehicles which account for 32 per cent of India’s exports to the EU in 2022.

"If CBAM sectors are added to the list, then the exports of at-risk sectors amount to $37 billion, which is approximately 43 per cent of India’s exports to the EU as of 2022," said the report authored by Prerna Prabhakar and Hemant Mallya and released on Thursday.

The report noted that lately numerous non-tariff measures have been implemented by developed countries to address sustainability, environment, and climate change. These include measures for energy efficiency, carbon footprint, waste management, water management, and sustainable forestry.

"With an increase in the issuance of E-NTMs by developed countries, India faces a serious challenge concerning its key export items. While India has taken significant steps to address this challenge, it still needs to develop a structured approach to deal with these measures to ensure that its exports are not impacted," it said, referring to European Union Non-Tariff Measure Statistics.

Also Read

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

Excessive methane emitted from mega wildfires fuels vicious cycle: Study

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Centre working on action plan to increase investments in startup sector

JPMorgan index inclusion shows confidence in India's economy: Ajay Seth

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

India to become $5 trillion economy, third-largest by 2027: RBI DG Patra


India needs a structured approach to deal with such EU measures and ensure that its exports are not impacted. For instance, India can resort to bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) to develop mutual recognition of compliance assessment activities in the respective countries. “Few EU trade agreements, such as the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, exemplify how this can be achieved,” the report said.

India needs to act quickly in utilising the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework to raise specific concerns with respect to non-trade measures notifications by other member nations. “Though India’s participation in the WTO has increased in recent times, strategies should be formulated to use the WTO mechanism in the future for raising concerns and seeking solutions,” it said.
Topics : EU emissions probe Indian export Indian textiles chemicals companies Consumer electronics Green Infrastructure European Union

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceBerger Paints ShareGlenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon