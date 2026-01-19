High demand for luxury units drives housing segment premiumisation

Apartments above ₹1 crore increased their market share to 63 per cent in 2025 from 53 per cent in 2024, according to a report by realty consultancy JLL.

Similarly, data from CBRE showed that the share of sales of homes priced between ₹1.25 crore and ₹3 crore has been the largest in 2025, doubling to 27 per cent from 12 per cent in 2022.

The segment’s market share has more than doubled since 2022, driven by rising household incomes, lifestyle upgrades and sustained NRI interest.

The reports added that the high-end housing segment has emerged as the largest contributor to sales for the first time, accounting for around 27 per cent of total transactions.

On the other hand, the mass housing segment faced significant headwinds, with sub-₹1 crore home sales declining substantially and their market share dropping to 37 per cent in 2025 from 47 per cent in 2024.

Analysts believe that this shift underscores the market's evolution towards premium developments and increasing buyer preferences for higher-quality projects despite rising construction costs.

“The emergence of the high-end segment as the largest residential category for the first time reflects a maturing buyer base that is prioritising lifestyle, longevity and asset quality,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer at CBRE.

He added that the sector will likely be anchored by calibrated supply infusion, ensuring that new inventory is aligned with delivery realities.

“This shift underscores the market’s evolution towards premium developments and increasing buyer preferences for higher-quality projects despite rising construction costs,” the JLL report said.

Despite a drop in total pan-India housing unit sales, total sales value has climbed by around 11 per cent year-on-year to about ₹5.57 trillion, demonstrating buyers’ preference for quality developments over price premiums.

“This healthy sales value performance amid a decline in unit sales confirms the market’s successful transition towards higher-value transactions, validating developers’ premiumisation strategies and buyers’ appetite for premium offerings,” said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, at JLL.

Developers too are now closely aligning their offerings with demand dynamics. “The luxury housing segment recorded a sharp 70 per cent year-on-year growth in demand during the year, with the fourth quarter alone witnessing around a 62 per cent annualised increase,” the CBRE report stated.

“India’s residential market is now far more evolved, as developers respond to discerning homebuyers with sustainable design and technology-enabled living,” said Gaurav Kumar, managing director for capital markets and land at CBRE India.