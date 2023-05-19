close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY

For April 2023, only 2,844 units were sold against 18,826 units sold in April 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan, Pakistan flag, Pak flag

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) released data on car sales in the country and highlighted the troubled situation of Pakistan's economy. The sales registered an 84 per cent dip. For April 2023, only 2,844 units were sold against 18,826 units sold in April 2022, a report published in HT Auto said.
For reference, India - the world's third-largest vehicle market - registered sales of 331,000 units in April 2023. While putting Indian and Pakistan's sales numbers side-by-side may not be justified, it serves well to highlight the extent of the economic crisis Pakistan is going through.

The drop in demand is the most obvious and biggest factor for the decline in sales. However, climbing interest rates, escalating costs, inflationary pressure, and rising fuel prices have added to the troubles and caused the decline.
Entry-level cars with smaller engines of capacity 1000cc or less have been impacted the most, HT Auto reported. The PAMA data reveals that only 276 units of otherwise popular cars such as Suzuki Alto, WagonR, and Cultus (Celerio in India) were sold during April in the country.

Moreover, the decline in sales is not limited to cars but has hit the entire automotive industry in Pakistan. Buses, trucks, and tractors sales have also tumbled down to embarrassing figures, HT Auto reported.
While sales numbers for two and three-wheelers were not available but looking at the trend, it is only natural that they registered a decline in sales as well.

Also Read

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Why is the second-hand car market running in top gear

Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

Audi sales double in Q1 of calendar year 2023, pre-owned car biz up 50%

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

Defence production crosses Rs 1 trn for first time ever: Defence ministry

Recruiting nurses remain a major hurdle to hospital bed expansion

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

Developers log land purchases worth Rs 26,000 crore in last 17 months

Internet retail growth shows signs of maturing shopper base: Report

Topics : Pakistanis Housing inflation April retail inflation automotive industry Automotive BS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India approves relaunch of Krafton's mobile game BGMI after 10-months ban

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

April domestic air traffic crosses pre-pandemic levels, says DGCA data

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY

Pakistan, Pakistan flag, Pak flag
2 min read

UK extends Russian export ban to diamonds, metals over Ukraine conflict

The bigger the diamond and the better the quality, the higher is the price. A one-carat stone will cost upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh, a five-carat will set you back by Rs 15 lakh. Source: Adobe Stock
3 min read

Nexus Select Trust, country's first pure-play REIT, rises 4% on debut

Markets, Investors, Indices, Stocks
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read
Premium

Centre unlikely to undertake any new PSU disinvestment in 2023-24

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon