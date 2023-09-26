close
Sensex (-0.03%)
66002.57 -22.39
Nifty (-0.01%)
19671.90 -2.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.56%)
5790.45 + 32.50
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40493.40 + 87.70
Nifty Bank (-0.23%)
44662.20 -103.90
Heatmap

Hiring intent for freshers in travel & hospitality sector to rise 15%

The report revealed that a mix of tier I and II cities will contribute to hiring in the travel and hospitality sector in the second half of this year

foods, restaurants, 5-star hotels, hospitality, food delivery, healthy foods

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the travel and hospitality industry booming, the hiring intent in the sector is expected to grow by 15 per cent for freshers in the second half (H2) of this year, according to a report.
The hiring intent for the travel and hospitality sector stands at 15 per cent for H2 (July-December), compared to 10 per cent in the first half of this year, according to learning and employability solution company TeamLease EdTech's 'Career Outlook Report HY2, 2023'.
In the sector there are top 5 job roles that are poised to shape the careers of Indian freshers within the vibrant travel and hospitality domain, including food and beverage (F&B) associate, travel consultant, event coordinator, junior chef and business development executive, it said.
"Our Career Outlook Report HY2, 2023 highlights the ever-changing landscape for freshers, with the travel and hospitality sector presenting bright prospects. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering young professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in these promising roles," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.
TeamLease EdTech's 'Career Outlook Report HY2, 2023' is based on a survey among 737 small, medium, and large companies across 18 industries in India across 14 geographical areas, including metros, tier I and tier II cities.
Meanwhile, the report revealed that a mix of tier I and II cities will contribute to hiring in the travel and hospitality sector in the second half of this year.

Also Read

Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai hired maximum apprentices till March: Report

Teamlease sees drop in profit again as rising costs, IT slowdown bite

Non-Tech industries to hire over 1 mn tech talent by FY28: TeamLease report

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

Final draft of e-commerce policy skips consumer data protection regulations

DGCA approves wet lease for domestic carriers to meet festive season demand

'Best Tourism Village' crown for Bengal's hamlet where opposites mingle

DGGI serves Rs 55k crore tax notices to gaming firms, biggest to Dream11

CM Dhami reaches London to invite industrialists to Global Investor Summit

While Bengaluru, Delhi and Gurugram are the top cities with maximum hiring intent for food and beverage (F&B) associates, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Indore are for travel consultants, it said.
Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Nagpur are the top cities for highest intent to hire freshers for event coordinator in the second half of this year, while Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh for junior chefs and Chennai, Kolkata, Pune for business development executives, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hiring freshers Hospitality sector Travel & tourism

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon