Hotel industry to clock double-digit revenue growth in FY24: Report

"Hotel-specific demand would, however, depend on location, competition, and other property-related dynamics," ICRA Vice President and Sector Head Corporate Ratings Vinutaa S said

Indian Hotels

According to ICRA, the medium-term demand outlook also remains healthy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
The hotel industry will report double-digit revenue growth in the financial year 2024 (FY2024), supported by the sustenance of domestic leisure and business travel and an increase in foreign tourist arrivals, rating agency ICRA Limited (ICRA) said on Wednesday.
The industry has also benefitted from the G20 summit and ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, it added.
ICRA estimates pan-India premium hotel occupancy at around 70-72 per cent in FY24, after recovering to 68-70 per cent in FY23.
Pan-India premium hotel average room rates or ARRs are expected to be at around Rs 6,000-6,200 in FY2024, the rating agency said.
According to ICRA, the medium-term demand outlook also remains healthy, supported by a confluence of factors, including improvement in infrastructure and air connectivity, favourable demographics, and anticipated growth in large-scale meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions or MICE events with the opening of multiple new convention centres in the last few years.
ICRA Vice President and Sector Head Corporate Ratings Vinutaa S said, "The demand is expected to remain strong across markets in FY2024 as consumer sentiments continue to be healthy and the corporate performance is also stable."

"Hotel-specific demand would, however, depend on location, competition, and other property-related dynamics," she further added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

