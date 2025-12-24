HRAWI urges Maharashtra to allow hotel, restaurant bars till 5 am

What has HRAWI asked the Maharashtra government for?

In its representation addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, HRAWI highlighted that extending timings during Christmas and New Year celebrations has been a long-standing and customary practice, enabling hotels and restaurants to responsibly cater to public celebrations, according to its release.

Why is the industry seeking an exemption for excise-licensed outlets?

This follows a circular dated October 1, 2025, from the state government, which permits hotels and restaurants across Maharashtra to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, in this circular, excise-licensed establishments serving liquor have been excluded.

What does HRAWI say about the business case and compliance?

“The year-end festive period is among the most significant for the hospitality and tourism industry,” said Jimmy Shaw, president, HRAWI, in a statement. “Extending operating hours recalls a well-established precedent and allows establishments to plan responsibly and manage crowds effectively. We assure the government that our members will strictly comply with all safety, security and regulatory requirements.”

Which dates and establishments does the request cover?

HRAWI’s request, as per its release, is to seek relaxation for excise-licensed food and beverage establishments on these three festive nights: Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

What is HRAWI seeking on timelines and operational certainty?