Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICAI to establish Section 8 company for mediation, arbitration activities

Section 8 companies are set for not-for-profit activities and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has so far set up five such companies

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will be setting up a Section 8 company for mediation and arbitration activities, its President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said on Friday.
Section 8 companies are set for not-for-profit activities and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has so far set up five such companies.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At the inaugural session of 'RESOLVE-2024: An International Convention on Insolvency Resolution & Valuation' in the national capital, he said the institute is in the process of setting up a Section 8 company, under the directives of Law Ministry, especially for mediation and arbitration.
According to him, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has asked the institute to help in developing valuation standards for the asset class 'Land & Building' and 'Plant & Machinery' on the lines of the valuation standards prepared by it for the asset class 'Securities or Financial Assets'.
The Insolvency & Valuation Standards Board of ICAI along with ICAI RVO has developed the valuation standards for these asset classes and they have been sent to the IBBI for comments.
The five existing Section 8 companies of the institute are ICAI ARF, XBRL India, IIIPI, ICAI RVO and ISAI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chartered Accountant

ICAI CA Inter, final result 2024: Delhi's Shivam Mishra tops the exam

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC says ICAI allowed to issue orders against Big Four affiliates

ICAI India

Chartered Accountant Day 2024: History, significance, wishes and more

ICAI India

ICAI, MCA secretary discuss road map to create big Indian companies

ICAI CA

ICAI CA 2024: Foundation Admit Card released at eservices.icai.org

Topics : ICAI mediation Arbitration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon