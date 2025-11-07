Record 446 million tune in as India wins ICC Women's World Cup 2025

India’s first ICC (International Cricket Council) Women’s Cricket World Cup victory on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai recorded a reach of 446 million — the highest ever for women’s cricket, according to a release by JioStar.

“Overall, the tournament recorded a reach of 446 million, the highest ever for women’s cricket, greater than the combined total of the last three ICC Women’s World Cups, marking an extraordinary milestone in the evolution of women’s cricket viewership in India,” the release stated. It added that this surge reflects a significant shift in viewing habits