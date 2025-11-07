Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Record 446 million tune in as India wins ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Record 446 million tune in as India wins ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The India-South Africa final at DY Patil Stadium achieved the highest-ever reach for women's cricket, matching the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final viewership

Following this landmark win, anticipation for the upcoming TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) in January next year is expected to reach unprecedented levels as women’s cricket enters a new era of popularity, the release said.(Photo:PTI)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

India’s first ICC (International Cricket Council) Women’s Cricket World Cup victory on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai recorded a reach of 446 million — the highest ever for women’s cricket, according to a release by JioStar.
 
“Overall, the tournament recorded a reach of 446 million, the highest ever for women’s cricket, greater than the combined total of the last three ICC Women’s World Cups, marking an extraordinary milestone in the evolution of women’s cricket viewership in India,” the release stated. It added that this surge reflects a significant shift in viewing habits
