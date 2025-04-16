Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMD's forecast of above normal monsoon brings cheer to FMCG firms

IMD's forecast of above normal monsoon brings cheer to FMCG firms

Consumer companies say this is the fourth year that India's monsoon is expected to be good, as 65 per cent of the population lives in rural India and is highly dependent on the kharif crop

FMCG firms

The forecast only adds to the further boost in consumption that is expected as the government announced no income tax on annual income up to Rs 12 lakh in FY26

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies expect demand to rise further across both rural and urban markets after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast above-normal rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.
 
The IMD said on Tuesday that the country is likely to receive above-normal rainfall — 5 per cent more than the historical average of 87 cm.
 
Consumer companies say this is the fourth year that India’s monsoon is expected to be good, as 65 per cent of the population lives in rural India and is highly dependent on the kharif crop.
 
The forecast only adds to the further boost in consumption that is expected as the government announced no income tax on annual income up to Rs 12 lakh in FY26.
   
“Good monsoon will help further boost rural demand, which has already started to witness an uptick over the last few months, and this in turn also stimulates urban demand as well. It is the fourth consecutive year that India is expected to see good monsoon and this will help boost the staples business,” Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer at AWL Agri Business, told Business Standard. Mallick further explained that food inflation is already at 4 per cent and with this indication, it will further increase crop production and could also ease inflation.

Other consumer company executives echoed the same sentiment and expect urban demand to see a revival due to good monsoons.
 
“Urban demand has already started seeing a revival and an above-normal expectation is good for rural. Good monsoon is the single most important variable for rural and will also help keep input prices in check as yields are also expected to be higher,” said Mayank Shah, vice-president, Parle Products.
 
Shah added that there could be little scope for price hikes due to stable input costs.
 
On internal forecasts, he said that there could be some upward revision and the sales team may be pushed to perform better.
 
“Due to good monsoon, inflation should ease, which will in turn help push urban consumption, and rural revival will continue to stride ahead,” Tarun Arora, chief executive officer, Zydus Wellness, said. He expects IMD’s forecast to give a boost to the overall economy and not just consumption.
 
According to the latest NIQ data, in the October–December quarter, both urban and rural markets continued to show a sequential recovery in consumer demand. The research firm also noted that rural areas continue to surpass urban areas across most regions of India.
 
In their pre-quarterly updates, Marico, Dabur India, and AWL Agri Business said they witnessed stronger growth in rural markets in the January–March quarter compared to urban.
 

Topics : IMD FMCG Monsoon Rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

