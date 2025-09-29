India chases the perfect mini-break this Dussehra as travel demand rises

Hotels and travel operators in India and nearby Southeast Asian destinations are seeing a rise in travel demand for the upcoming Dussehra long weekend, by as much as 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), underscoring the popularity of weekend getaways among Indian travellers and further lifting the industry’s optimism about travel demand for the Diwali and New Year festival periods.

Booking demand for this Dussehra has seen a marked rise compared to last year, with overall demand up by 20–25 per cent, according to EaseMyTrip. Hotel bookings have increased by 14–16 per cent for Dussehra’s festival period, starting from October 2,