Centre charts roadmap for six-fold rise in copper, aluminium output

Centre charts roadmap for six-fold rise in copper, aluminium output

Govt unveils copper and aluminium vision documents targeting output expansion, global mineral asset acquisition, higher recycling and low-carbon technologies

G. Kishan Reddy (Photo: X@kishanreddybjp)

Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy released the Copper and Aluminium Vision Documents on Friday at the International Conference on Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices in Hyderabad. (Photo: X@kishanreddybjp)

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has unveiled long-term strategies to boost domestic production of copper and aluminium by ramping up refining and smelting capacity, recycling, and reducing import dependence through the acquisition of overseas mineral assets.
 
Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy released the Copper and Aluminium Vision Documents on Friday at the International Conference on Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices in Hyderabad. It was organised by the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress.
 
The Copper Vision Document anticipates a six-fold increase in demand by 2047. It sets a target of adding 5 million tonnes per annum of smelting and refining capacity by 2030, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement. Copper has been notified as a critical mineral in India.
   
It also aims to reduce dependence on open-market imports by acquiring overseas mineral assets through global partnerships, scaling up secondary refining, and enhancing domestic recycling.
 
Simultaneously, Reddy launched the Aluminium Vision Document, which outlines a strategic roadmap to scale up aluminium production six-fold by 2047. It aims to expand bauxite production capacity to 150 million tonnes per annum. 

The target is to double the national aluminium recycling rate, promote the adoption of low-carbon technologies, and strengthen raw material security through targeted policy reforms and institutional mechanisms.
 
India’s non-ferrous metal sector witnessed significant growth in FY25, with both refined copper and primary aluminium production recording notable increases. Refined copper production rose by 12.6 per cent, climbing from 5.09 lakh tonnes (LT) in FY24 to 5.73 LT in FY25, according to government data. Meanwhile, primary aluminium production touched a new record, increasing from 41.6 LT in the previous fiscal to 42 LT.
 
Reddy emphasised copper’s vital contribution to India’s energy transition, infrastructure growth, and green technologies such as electric vehicles and solar power, the statement said. He highlighted the aluminium sector’s strategic role in enabling clean energy systems, electric mobility, and modern infrastructure.
 
The vision documents were developed through consultations with public and private sector players, including Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL), Hindalco Industries Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, along with industry associations such as the Indian Primary Copper Producers Association (IPCPA), International Copper Association (ICA), and Aluminium Association of India (AAI).

Topics : G Kishan Reddy india's copper production aluminium production mines ministry

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

