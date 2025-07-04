Friday, July 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kaalidhar Laapata to Good Wife, here are the top OTT releases for this week

Kaalidhar Laapata to Good Wife, here are the top OTT releases for this week

OTT releases for this week: From Abhishek's Kalidhar Laapataa to Priyanka's Heads of State, here are the top OTT releases to binge watch this weekend

streaming services, cable operators, OTT users

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fresh lineup of OTT releases has landed just in time to spice up your weekend streaming plans. Whether you're in the mood for high-octane action, emotional dramas, comedies, or gripping courtroom battles, this week’s releases across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar offer something for every kind of viewer.
 
Whether you're planning a quiet evening at home or a binge-watch with friends, this weekend’s new arrivals are sure to keep you hooked. Here’s a rundown of some of the most eagerly awaited titles now available to stream:
 

Top OTT releases to watch this weekend

Kaalidhar Laapata

Release Date: July 4, 2025
 
Platform: ZEE5
 
Abhishek Bachchan stars in this heartwarming comedy-drama as Kaalidhar, an elderly man who uncovers a shocking family plot to abandon him. Instead of waiting around, he escapes and embarks on a surprising adventure. Along the way, he meets a spirited 8-year-old orphan who transforms his journey—and his life. This story explores themes of loneliness, unexpected friendships, and rediscovering joy in the most unusual places.

Thug Life

Release Date: July 2, 2025
Platform: Netflix
 
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is a gripping action drama centered on Sakhtivel (Kamal Haasan), a gangster who rescues and adopts a boy named Amaran. Years later, after surviving an assassination attempt, Sakhtivel begins to suspect betrayal. The film unpacks their strained father-son relationship against the backdrop of violent gang wars. With its intense narrative and powerful performances, this one's a treat for lovers of raw crime dramas.

Heads of State

Release Date: July 2, 2025
Platform: Prime Video
 
When a global threat looms, the President of the U.S. and the UK Prime Minister must put aside politics and join forces. With a star cast including Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba, this action-comedy blends fast-paced diplomacy with sharp humor and explosive action. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it’s a must-watch for fans of international thrillers with a comedic twist.

Uppu Kappurambu

Release Date: July 4, 2025
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
 
Set in the fictional 1990s village of Chitti Jayapuram, Uppu Kappurambu is a satirical Telugu comedy that tackles a bizarre burial ground crisis. What starts as a local problem soon turns into a commentary on wider societal issues. Written and directed by Ani IV Sasi, the film combines slapstick humor, clever writing, and underlying social critique, delivering both laughter and reflection.

The Old Guard 2

Release Date: July 4, 2025
Platform: Netflix
 
In the sequel to the hit original, The Old Guard 2 finds Andy (Charlize Theron) grappling with her newfound mortality while reuniting with her ancient warrior team to face a dangerous new enemy. With its signature blend of fantasy, action, and emotional storytelling, the sequel raises the stakes and expands the lore with exciting new characters and challenges.

Good Wife

Release Date: July 4, 2025
Platform: JioHotstar
 
This Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series The Good Wife follows a woman (Priyamani) who returns to her legal career after her husband’s scandal turns their world upside down. Directed by Revathy, the series explores the pressures of professional reinvention, the fragility of family, and the resilience of women in the face of public disgrace.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Release Date: July 4, 2025
Platform: Sony LIV
 
Set in 1991, The Hunt explores the real-life investigation into one of India’s most shocking political assassinations. This crime-thriller dissects the complex conspiracy behind the killing of Rajiv Gandhi and shows how investigators unraveled the truth within 90 tense days. It’s an intense watch for true-crime enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

The Sandman – Season 2

Release Date: July 3, 2025
Platform: Netflix 
The highly awaited second season of The Sandman dives even deeper into the surreal universe of Dream and The Endless. Following his escape after a century-long imprisonment, Dream must restore cosmic balance and deal with the aftermath of his absence. With richer world-building and emotionally layered storytelling, Season 2 continues the fantastical journey that captivated audiences in its debut.
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

