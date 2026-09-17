India courts global chipmakers as Semicon conference opens in Delhi

By Sankalp Phartiyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a charm offensive for global investors Thursday as he inaugurates a massive semiconductor conference in New Delhi, marking India’s audacious bid to win a seat at the chip-making table.

Modi will use the three-day Semicon event to display India’s fledgling chip and electronics industry that barely existed a decade ago. He’s courting global semiconductor producers, potential partners and customers for India’s homegrown contenders, as well as equipment makers and parts suppliers all seeking to ride the artificial intelligence investment wave.

“Semicon in New Delhi is Modi’s way of signaling that India has a long-term commitment to growing the chip industry,” said Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director of Bangalore-based think tank Takshashila Institution. “That’s his message to global investors.”

The event comes just two months after India pledged a further ₹1.9 trillion ($19.8 billion) in subsidies to boost local chip and electronics production. The first round of subsidies in 2020-21 helped Apple Inc. expand iPhone manufacturing in the South Asian region — it now makes 25 per cent of its marquee device here.

India sought to replicate that momentum in semiconductors with an initial $10 billion fund that helped drive early initiatives. Some of those are starting to bear fruit: conglomerates Tata Group and Murugappa Group have begun packaging and assembling chips, while US memory maker Micron Technology Inc. has also commenced production. Tata is also building a chip fabrication plant in western Gujarat state that’s due to become operational in early 2028.

Countries around the world are committing massive budgets to making chips at home as the race for AI supremacy heats up. AI is already becoming ubiquitous in everything from self-driving cars and healthcare to finance and fraud detection. But as computing resources remain scarce, chips and chipmakers are fast becoming kingmakers in deciding who’s winning.

Though India’s push is in early stages, it’s accelerating efforts to build a domestic industry spanning the entire supply chain. It’s offering seed funding to startups working on semiconductor products, support for chip-making gear as well as for new fabs and assembly plants.

Chipmaking is a complicated and long-drawn process that countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, the US and Malaysia have taken several decades to develop and perfect. India started its campaign by making less sophisticated legacy semiconductors that are used widely in electronics and power systems, but it will have to move swiftly on to producing cutting-edge chips and advanced packaging to catch up.