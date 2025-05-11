Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India Inc on high alert despite tensions with Pakistan under control

India Inc on high alert despite tensions with Pakistan under control

Companies unlikely to roll back employee safeguard measures in a hurry

India Inc, corporates, Indian CEOS, BOARD MEETING
Premium

Over the past few days, corporate India has taken several measures to safeguard employees amid rising tensions between the two countries | Illustration: Ajaya mohanty

BS Reporters Mumbai | Delhi | Bengaluru | Chennai | Kolkata
6 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial relief following Saturday evening’s understanding between India and Pakistan proved short-lived. With reports of its violations by Islamabad emerging within hours, India Inc held back on updating employee advisories. 
Over the past few days, corporate India has taken several measures to safeguard employees amid rising tensions between the two countries — from altering shifts in sensitive areas and issuing travel advisories to activating crisis management teams. 
While Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Sunday insisted the country remained “committed” to faithfully implementing the understanding, the precautions put in place by Indian companies are unlikely to be rolled back quickly, especially
Topics : Operation Sindoor India Inc India-Pakistan conflict Indian industry Indian companies Punjab Jammu and Kashmir rajasthan Gujarat

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon