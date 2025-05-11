India Inc on high alert despite tensions with Pakistan under control

The initial relief following Saturday evening’s understanding between India and Pakistan proved short-lived. With reports of its violations by Islamabad emerging within hours, India Inc held back on updating employee advisories.

Over the past few days, corporate India has taken several measures to safeguard employees amid rising tensions between the two countries — from altering shifts in sensitive areas and issuing travel advisories to activating crisis management teams.

While Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Sunday insisted the country remained “committed” to faithfully implementing the understanding, the precautions put in place by Indian companies are unlikely to be rolled back quickly, especially