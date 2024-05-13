India Inc revenue up, but profit grows at slowest pace in 6 quarters

India Inc reported an uptick in revenue growth in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 (FY24), but it came at the cost of a deceleration in earnings growth.

The numbers also show a skew in the sectoral contribution of revenue and profit growth during the quarter. Most of the gains in net sales and net profit came from banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) companies, and automakers. The combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of banks and other lenders) of 631 listed companies in the Business Standard sample were up 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY24, up