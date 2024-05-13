Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India Inc revenue up, but profit grows at slowest pace in 6 quarters

BFSI, auto firms key drivers of net sales, profit in Q4

company growth, corporate, realty, real estate, business expansion
Premium

Representational Image

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Inc reported an uptick in revenue growth in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 (FY24), but it came at the cost of a deceleration in earnings growth.

The numbers also show a skew in the sectoral contribution of revenue and profit growth during the quarter. Most of the gains in net sales and net profit came from banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) companies, and automakers. The combined net sales (gross interest income in the case of banks and other lenders) of 631 listed companies in the Business Standard sample were up 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY24, up
Topics : India Inc earnings India Inc corporate earnings BFSI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredBomb Threats in Jaipur SchoolsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon