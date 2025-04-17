Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India industrial output numbers to released with a reduced lag, says govt

India industrial output numbers to released with a reduced lag, says govt

India's industrial output in February was its weakest since August 2024, hurt by slowing manufacturing and mining sector growth

UP government says its policies encourage small industries

India will release its industrial output numbers on the 28th of every month, the government said on Thursday. | File Image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 India will release its industrial output numbers on the 28th of every month, the government said on Thursday. 
The change reduces the data lag by about a fortnight and the government said the March print will be released on April 28 at 1600 India time. 
India's industrial output in February was its weakest since August 2024, hurt by slowing manufacturing and mining sector growth.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EaseMyTrip

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip denies association with Mahadev app

coal mines

Govt rationalises registration fee for Coal Import Monitoring System portal

india us trade deal

Govt studying impact of US tariffs on chemicals, petrochemicals sector

Premiumsmartphones

Smartphones ring loudest in Indian exports: Shipments' value reaches $18 bn

Flight, plane, Airplane

Indian airlines fear CORSIA's financial impact may clip their wings

Topics : Budget and Industry industry Industrial policy industrial output india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon