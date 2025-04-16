Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian carriers warn of CORSIA's financial impact; calls it 'unrealistic'

Kapil Kaul, chief executive officer and director of aviation consultancy firm CAPA India, said that none of the Indian carriers are ready to meet the targets set under CORSIA

Under CORSIA, airlines must also monitor and report their carbon dioxide emissions annually and can reduce their offsetting burden by using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that meets ICAO standards | Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Patel
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Indian airlines on Wednesday voiced concerns over the new global emission standards CORSIA, set to take effect in 2027, calling the targets "unrealistic" and warning that the norms could impose a "significant" financial burden on Indian carriers.
 
CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) is a global initiative of the United Nations-run International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to limit carbon emissions from international aviation. Starting from 2027, it enters a mandatory phase for most major aviation countries, requiring airlines to offset emissions that exceed their 2020 levels by purchasing eligible carbon credits.
 
“CORSIA has set impossible targets. It actually tries to limit countries to the emission levels of the number of aircraft that they had in 2020. Obviously, that has to be opposed,” SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh stated during a panel discussion at MakeMyTrip Foundation’s India Travel and Tourism Sustainability Conclave 2025.
   
“The 2027 CORSIA targets are unrealistic and unfair for countries like India. We will continue to work with ICAO and see that these norms are not unfair to developing countries and not biased towards developed countries,” he added.
 
Kapil Kaul, chief executive officer and director of aviation consultancy firm CAPA India, said that none of the Indian carriers are ready to meet the targets set under CORSIA. “Given these circumstances, the target could be deferred,” Kaul noted.

Air India Express managing director Aloke Singh stated: “CORSIA will kick in from 2027. We have to start preparing for it. It will pose a significant burden on airlines. If the SAF production gets further delayed, the burdens of carbon offset — due to CORSIA — will rise further.”
 
Under CORSIA, airlines must also monitor and report their carbon dioxide emissions annually and can reduce their offsetting burden by using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that meets ICAO standards.
 
The Air India Express MD talked about seeing the silver lining in the CORSIA implementation. “We as an industry are well organised. We have global frameworks. India is a member of ICAO. IATA represents airlines. There is a road map. It might look impossible, it might seem difficult, but there is a road map,” he explained.
 
“There are positives... We, as stakeholders, have to use our collective might to get the SAF production up and get a better buy-in. Once the production is up, the costs will go down,” Aloke Singh noted.
 
The SpiceJet CMD stated that the issue of boosting SAF production boils down to political will in the country because the money needed is small for oil companies but huge for airlines. “The money required to jointly establish a SAF refinery in Panipat was Rs 150 crore. The Indian Oil Corporation chairman at that time said he was not getting any return for this money, so why should I invest Rs 150 crore? So it is all about political will. These are not large sums of money,” Ajay Singh explained.
 
“The day the government decides that it has to be done, it will be done. However, it is not feasible today to ask consumers and airlines to pay significantly larger sums of money to do this. To ensure lower emissions, airlines can get new engines and they can electrify their ground equipment. You cannot expect airlines to bear an additional 15 to 20 per cent cost to make SAF production feasible. For petroleum companies, the sums involved are marginal, and if there is political will, it can be done,” he added.
 
He mentioned that the SAF refineries should be closer to the airports. “We had this discussion with the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) as well. You can allot spaces that are close to the airport so that the transport cost comes down,” Ajay Singh noted.
 
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) held a high-level roundtable focused on harnessing the potential of SAF from sugar biorefineries. India’s sugar industry has the potential to produce some of the world’s lowest-carbon intensity SAF using Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology. It has the potential to produce 19–24 million tonnes of SAF annually, far surpassing domestic demand, ISMA said in a statement. Government officials and executives from aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and oil companies participated in this roundtable.
 

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

