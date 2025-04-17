Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt rationalises registration fee for Coal Import Monitoring System portal

Govt rationalises registration fee for Coal Import Monitoring System portal

The move is aimed at further promoting ease of doing business and ensuring uniformity across import monitoring platforms

coal mines

The registration fee has been revised to a flat rate of Rs 500 per consignment, effective from Tuesday. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

The government on Thursday said it has rationalised the registration fee for the Coal Import Monitoring System portal.

The move is aimed at further promoting ease of doing business and ensuring uniformity across import monitoring platforms.

The Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS) is a digital platform developed to streamline the reporting of coal imports, ensuring timely and accurate data for effective policy formulation and sectoral analysis.

The registration fee has been revised to a flat rate of Rs 500 per consignment, effective from Tuesday.

This replaces the earlier fee structure, which ranged from Rs 500 to Rs one lakh per consignment.

 

Rationalisation in registration fee aligns CIMS with similar Import Monitoring Systems such as the Steel Import Monitoring System, Non-Ferrous Import Monitoring System (NFIMS), and Paper Import Monitoring System, all of which operate under a flat fee model  "By enabling real-time monitoring and informed decision-making in coal imports substitution, this initiative represents a significant milestone in the government's vision of ensuring Atmanirbhar Bharat," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Importers are required to obtain an automatic registration number from the CIMS portal, which is to be quoted in the Bill of Entry at the time of customs clearance.

The ministry said that it remains committed to facilitating trade, enhancing transparency, and streamlining regulatory processes to support India's growing industrial and energy needs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coal import Ease of Doing Business energy sector

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

