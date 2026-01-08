Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-led ISA to keep working to meet goals despite US withdrawal

The withdrawal would mean ceasing of US participation and funding to these organisations

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

The Indian government would continue to work with India-headquartered International Solar Alliance (ISA) despite the United States’ decision to withdraw from the organisation, according to government sources.  On January 7, US President Donald Trump announced the country’s withdrawal from 66 international organisations, a majority of whom focus on combating climate change, calling them “unnecessary” and “wasteful.” 
ISA, which promotes adoption of solar energy, is one among these institutions. 
“ISA has been successful in showcasing the feasibility and effectiveness of solar solutions while promoting their implementation across diverse regions through demonstration projects. We will continue to work with ISA and support solar adoption and energy transition goals,” government sources said. 
The withdrawal would mean ceasing of US participation and funding to these organisations. Most of the targeted bodies are UN-related agencies including the Framework Convention on Climate Change.  
“The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity,” the US State Department said in a statement. Conceptualised on the sidelines of COP21 in Paris in 2015, the ISA is an initiative between India and France for implementing solar energy solutions to fight climate change. It aims to unlock $1 trillion in solar investments by 2030. ISA currently has over 90 countries as full members and over 100 countries as signatories
