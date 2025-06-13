Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India wants to leverage Japan ties for magnets, revisiting rare-earth deal

India wants to leverage Japan ties for magnets, revisiting rare-earth deal

India is considering a short-term revamp of its rare earth agreement with Japan to secure magnet supply as China disruptions highlight gaps in domestic sourcing

Earth magnetic field, India imports, Imported goods, rare earth magnets
premium

India exports rare earth oxides to Japan under a G2G contract signed in 2012.

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as a proposal has been floated to halt exports of refined rare earth oxide, India is considering a relook into its 13-year-old agreement on this with Japan, two people privy to the matter told Business Standard. This comes amid uncertainty over permanent magnet supply from China and depleting domestic inventory.
 
Under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement signed in 2012, Irel (India) Ltd, formerly India Rare Earths Ltd, supplies rare earth oxides or elements to Toyota Tsusho, which processes them for exports to Japan in the form of magnets.
 
“There has been a request to potentially stop exports to Japan, but
Topics : Japan Metals & minerals minerals
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon