India wants to leverage Japan ties for magnets, revisiting rare-earth deal

Even as a proposal has been floated to halt exports of refined rare earth oxide, India is considering a relook into its 13-year-old agreement on this with Japan, two people privy to the matter told Business Standard. This comes amid uncertainty over permanent magnet supply from China and depleting domestic inventory.

Under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement signed in 2012, Irel (India) Ltd, formerly India Rare Earths Ltd, supplies rare earth oxides or elements to Toyota Tsusho, which processes them for exports to Japan in the form of magnets.

“There has been a request to potentially stop exports to Japan, but