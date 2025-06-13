Friday, June 13, 2025 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, China discuss rare earth curbs amid auto industry concerns

India, China discuss rare earth curbs amid auto industry concerns

The fact that India has now raised the rare earth issue with China in a diplomatic forum signals to automakers that a resolution may be in sight

India china

Indian carmakers have been lobbying the government to push China to ease restrictions on rare earth magnets. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Alisha Sachdev
 
Indian officials discussed China’s rare earth restrictions during talks with that country’s vice foreign minister this week, people familiar with the matter said, as automakers continue to warn of a looming shortage that may disrupt output in the South Asian nation.
 
The issue was raised during a meeting on Thursday between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in New Delhi, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions were private. The two sides agreed to hold further talks about critical mineral supplies and broader economic and trade issues, they said.  
 
 
China’s export curbs on rare earth magnets — used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles — are causing delays in shipments of auto parts to India, worrying carmakers about major disruptions to production. There are some signs that Indian automakers may be facing tougher conditions than their counterparts in other countries in securing the supplies from China, with Beijing rejecting some applications for India-bound shipments. 
 
In a readout of the meeting between Misri and Sun, India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t specifically refer to the discussion about rare earths, although it hinted at ongoing talks. 

Also Read

PremiumSamvardhana Motherson International

Near-term demand challenges for Samvardhana Motherson International

Cars

Minus Zero unveils India's first AI-based end-to-end autopilot system

Car, vehicles, automobiles, traffic jam

Auto index soars 25% from April low; Hero Moto, TaMo gain up to 6% on Thurs

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit declines 51% to ₹8,556 cr, income flat

Ford Mach-E EV vehicles

Automaker Ford pulls outlook, sees $1.5 billion hit from Trump's tariffs

 
“The two sides agreed to hold certain functional dialog including in the economic and trade areas to discuss and resolve specific issues of concern,” the ministry said on Friday, without providing details of any future meetings. 
 
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Sun and Misri “held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral exchanges and cooperation as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.” 
 
Indian carmakers have been lobbying the government to push China to ease restrictions on rare earth magnets. They’re also planning to visit Beijing this month to make their case to officials and suppliers there, people familiar with the matter said. A proposed delegation of about 20 members from auto and component firms is awaiting support from the Chinese embassy to secure appointments in Beijing, they said.
 
The fact that India has now raised the rare earth issue with China in a diplomatic forum signals to automakers that a resolution may be in sight. Recent trade talks between the US and China have also increased optimism that restrictions may be eased. 
 
The two-day visit by Sun follows Misri’s trip to Beijing in January, and comes as both countries take steps to rebuild ties following the end of a four-year border stalemate. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged in October last year to stabilize relations. Global uncertainty triggered by US President Donald Trump’s upheaval of trade have also added to the urgency for the Asian neighbors to normalize ties. 
 
After the deadly border clashes in 2020, India increased legal scrutiny to discourage Chinese investments, banned thousands of mobile phone applications and curbed visas. 
 
The two sides agreed during the talks this week to speed up the process to restart direct flights and take “practical” steps to facilitate visas, the MEA said in its statement Friday.
 
Officials “agreed to continue to stabilize and rebuild ties with priority on people-centric engagements,” the MEA said.

More From This Section

Oil

Oil prices surge 6% as Israel-Iran conflict rattles global markets

PremiumRice, rice prices, Rice exports, Rice crop

India's 2025-26 rice production may hit 151 mn tonnes: USDA estimate

Earth magnetic field, India imports, Imported goods, rare earth magnets

Proposed India-China trade talks to cover rare earth supply concerns

Premiumcrude oil, oil

No immediate impact of Iran-Israel clashes on India's crude supply

banking, banks

Stress in personal loans to alter asset quality trajectory: CareEdge

Topics : Automakers China External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon