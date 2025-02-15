Business Standard

India must expand skilling in healthcare to meet global demand: VK Paul

India must expand skilling in healthcare to meet global demand: VK Paul

Talking about skilling initiatives, Paul said that the NSDC International is playing a pivotal role in this effort, ensuring care professionals trained in India are globally employable

Doctor

India's care sector is at a crucial juncture, requiring a strengthened workforce to meet both national and global demands. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Niti Aayog Member V K Paul on Saturday emphasized the need to expand skilling initiatives beyond traditional medical education, balancing quality with quantity.

India's care sector is at a crucial juncture, requiring a strengthened workforce to meet both national and global demands, a statement said.

In a summit - Transforming the future of the skilled workforce in the care sector 'organised by NSDC International here, Paul emphasized the need to expand skilling initiatives beyond traditional medical education, balancing quality with quantity, the statement said.

NSDC International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Talking about skilling initiatives, Paul said that the NSDC International is playing a pivotal role in this effort, ensuring care professionals trained in India are globally employable.

 

He highlighted the importance of evolving curriculum, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and scaling up skill-based training programmes to address workforce shortages, including in specialized areas such as geriatric care.

"The private sector collaboration is essential to bridge the skill gap. With structured policies and strong industry-academia partnerships, India can enhance its healthcare skilling ecosystem and emerge as a key contributor to the global workforce."  The summit witnessed participation of vice chancellors from 50 institutions and around dozen AIIMS chief working towards a stronger healthcare ecosystem, the statement said.

Paul further said, "India's healthcare workforce is a critical asset to both the nation and the world. With increasing global demand for skilled professionals, structured skilling initiatives play a pivotal role in equipping our workforce with the expertise required to meet international standards.

"India, with its young and skilled workforce, has the potential to bridge this gap. At NSDC International, we are committed to developing a globally competent caregiver workforce by aligning skilling programmes with international accreditation, streamlining certification processes, and integrating cultural adaptability training".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Niti Aayog medical entrance medical industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

