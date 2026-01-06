India needs to build capabilities across the AI stack: IndiaAI CEO

He was speaking on the third day of the TiE Global Summit and the regional AI Impact Summit here on Tuesday.

“In the entire AI stack, whether it is energy, data centres, compute, models or the applications layer, one has to build capabilities at all levels. Currently, in India, we have a lot of abilities in building applications and use cases. But we have to invest at all levels of the stack to ensure that we become an AI service provider rather than only a consumer of AI services,” Singh said.

To address these gaps, the government is enabling all layers through the IndiaAI Mission. India currently has 38,000 GPUs available, of which around 25,000 have been made operational and are being used by various startups, industries and academia, he said.

The datasets platform AIKosh has nearly 6,000 datasets available for unrestricted use, he said, adding that any startup in India can use these datasets, which include contributions from various government departments, public institutions and even private companies.

Speaking at the same event, Vishal Dhupar, managing director, India and South Asia, Nvidia, said that while the country needed to build its own large language and AI models, it should also tap into its unique features and innovate for efficiency and inclusion.

“There is another narrative in India that we do not build frontier models, and we will be the capital of use cases, and that is fine. It is an alternative to the Chinese and the American way of doing it, what I would call the Indian way. The third way is fundamentally because India is a very different nation that officially speaks 22 languages and 1,500 dialects. More importantly, it is a populous country, and affordability is very different here. When you have large transactions and very small values, you have got to innovate in that,” Dhupar said.

Speaking on training young people for emerging jobs in data annotation, analysis and data science, Singh said that around 570 data labs are being set up across the country at institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics.

“We need to train people in data science, data annotation, writing code and understanding how AI works. So, we have these data labs that have been set up, and many of them, most of them, are in smaller cities,” Singh said.