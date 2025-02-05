Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 'India-Oman free trade agreement talks progressing at healthy pace'

'India-Oman free trade agreement talks progressing at healthy pace'

The negotiations received a much need impetus after the visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Muscat last month

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership

Oman is the third largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for India. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The negotiations for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Oman are progressing at a healthy pace and the two sides will hold another round of talks to resolve the pending issues, an official said.

The official said that issues pertaining to petrochemical products have been resolved. 

The negotiations received a much need impetus after the visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Muscat last month.

"One more round of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will happen," the official added.

On January 27 in Muscat, trade ministers of India and Oman reviewed progress of the proposed agreement and focused on advancing the negotiations for the pact.

 

Also Read

Tax

India, Oman agree to amend tax treaty to promote greater cooperation

India Oman

India, Oman trade ministers discuss advancing FTA negotiations pact

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal to visit Oman to push forward India-Oman FTA discussions

India Oman

India not seeking duty concessions on liquor, cigarette in FTA with Oman

India Oman

India, Oman looking at finalising comprehensive trade, investment deal soon

The agreement was discussed between Goyal and Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef.

On January 14, India and Oman held the fifth round of talks for the agreement, aiming to boost bilateral economic ties.

The negotiations for the agreement, officially dubbed CEPA, formally began in November 2023.

In such agreements, two trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them. They also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.

Oman is the third largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for India. India already has a similar agreement with another GCC member UAE which came into effect in May 2022.

The bilateral trade has declined to $8.94 billion (exports $4.42 billion and imports $4.5 billion) in 2023-24 from $12.39 billion (exports $4.47 billion and imports $7.91 billion) in 2022-23.

India's key imports are petroleum products and urea. These account for over 70 per cent of imports. Other key products are propylene and ethylene polymers, pet coke, gypsum, chemicals, and iron and steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumThe year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

India's student housing market expected to expand as demand rises

Premiumcapex

India Inc expects consumption boost, plans to push capex: BS CEOs poll

telecom spectrum

Trai recommends opening up key 5G spectrum band for upcoming auctions

trade deficit

Plan is to create separate agency to implement BharatTradeNet: DGFT

MSME Sector

UP SMEs eye offshore markets as state targets Rs 3 trillion in exports

Topics : India Oman ties Oman free trade agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result Time2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon