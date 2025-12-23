Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India ordered 93 million biryanis in 2025, Swiggy report shows trends

Burgers ranked second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizza at 40.1 million. Veg dosa recorded 26.2 million orders

Biryani
Biryani tops India’s food delivery charts again, as Swiggy’s 2025 data shows rising love for burgers, global cuisines, desserts and regional flavours.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biryani remained the most ordered dish, with 93 million orders placed during the year — about 194 per minute — according to the 10th edition of ‘How India Swiggy’d’ report, which offers a snapshot of food patterns, based on orders placed between January 1 and November 30, 2025. 
Burgers ranked second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizza at 40.1 million. Veg dosa recorded 26.2 million orders. 
Snack-time ordering, concentrated between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., favoured burgers, led by chicken burgers (6.3 million orders) and veg burgers (4.2 million). Other popular snacks included chicken rolls, veg pizza, and chicken
