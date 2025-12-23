India ordered 93 million biryanis in 2025, Swiggy report shows trends

Biryani remained the most ordered dish, with 93 million orders placed during the year — about 194 per minute — according to the 10th edition of ‘How India Swiggy’d’ report, which offers a snapshot of food patterns, based on orders placed between January 1 and November 30, 2025.

Burgers ranked second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizza at 40.1 million. Veg dosa recorded 26.2 million orders.

Snack-time ordering, concentrated between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., favoured burgers, led by chicken burgers (6.3 million orders) and veg burgers (4.2 million). Other popular snacks included chicken rolls, veg pizza, and chicken