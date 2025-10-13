₹6.4 trillion master plan targets 65Gw power from Brahmaputra waters

The Ministry of Power has drawn up a master plan for the evacuation of 65 gigawatts (Gw) of hydroelectricity from the Brahmaputra river basin, outlining an investment of ₹6.4 trillion to set up transmission lines that will carry power from projects in the North East, primarily Arunachal Pradesh.

The plan, prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in consultation with other government departments, proposes the addition of over 31,000 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, 68 gigavolt-amperes (GVA) of transformation capacity, and 42 Gw of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) carrying capacity.

Hydropower projects currently contribute 50 Gw to India’s total installed