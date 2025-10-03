India's crawling renewable bidding activity threatens climate targets

India’s contribution to mitigating global warming may stutter unless the recent slowdown in auctions of renewable projects reverses.

The world’s third-biggest polluter has slashed conducting auctions for awarding renewable capacity at utility level in 2025-26 (FY26), the lowest since FY21, after several high-profile awards failed to find purchasers for electricity to be produced by these projects.

The capacity bid by federal agencies has declined over 15 Gw in April-September from the first half of FY25, industry sources said.

A capacity of around 40.2 Gw was auctioned in FY25, following a record 47.3 Gw in FY24, according to Icra Research, based