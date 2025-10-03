Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's crawling renewable bidding activity threatens climate targets

India's crawling renewable bidding activity threatens climate targets

The slowdown in renewable tendering comes even as India prepares its new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to UN, to be presented by November, which will detail clean energy targets for 2035

Renewable energy, climate
premium

Image: Bloomberg

S Dinakar Amritsar
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s contribution to mitigating global warming may stutter unless the recent slowdown in auctions of renewable projects reverses.
 
The world’s third-biggest polluter has slashed conducting auctions for awarding renewable capacity at utility level in 2025-26 (FY26), the lowest since FY21, after several high-profile awards failed to find purchasers for electricity to be produced by these projects.
 
The capacity bid by federal agencies has declined over 15 Gw in April-September from the first half of FY25, industry sources said. 
 
A capacity of around 40.2 Gw was auctioned in FY25, following a record 47.3 Gw in FY24, according to Icra Research, based
Topics : Renewable energy policy renewable power
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon