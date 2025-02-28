Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's crude oil supplies from Russia and US drop, West Asia rise

India's crude oil supplies from Russia and US drop, West Asia rise

Imports of Russian oil were 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) more than Iraqi oil in February, according to Paris-based market intelligence agency Kpler

oil import
Premium

S Dinakar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iraqi and Saudi Arabian supplies to India were consistent in February as Russian shipments declined--with Washington’s sanctions on Moscow taking effect Friday after a grace period, according to ship tracking data, industry sources, and sanction documents.
 
The gap between Russian crude oil shipments to India and Iraqi supplies — India’s two biggest sources — shrank to its lowest level since December 2022, as the toughest US sanctions in January led to a rebound in West Asian supplies. The shrinkage is notable because just four months ago, in November 2024, Russia supplied India with twice as much oil as Iraq.
 
Imports
Topics : Crude Oil Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon