India's crude oil supplies from Russia and US drop, West Asia rise

Iraqi and Saudi Arabian supplies to India were consistent in February as Russian shipments declined--with Washington’s sanctions on Moscow taking effect Friday after a grace period, according to ship tracking data, industry sources, and sanction documents.

The gap between Russian crude oil shipments to India and Iraqi supplies — India’s two biggest sources — shrank to its lowest level since December 2022, as the toughest US sanctions in January led to a rebound in West Asian supplies. The shrinkage is notable because just four months ago, in November 2024, Russia supplied India with twice as much oil as Iraq.

Imports