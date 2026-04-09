India's e-retail market hits $66 billion as growth reaccelerates

In 2025, private consumption growth rose from 8 per cent (2022–24) to 10.5 per cent, driven by GST cuts, income tax relief, easing inflation, and lower lending rates.

While India’s e-retail market has witnessed healthy growth in the previous year, the broader retail sector's trajectory towards $1.6 trillion by 2030 underscores that offline infrastructure remains indispensable to reaching the majority of Indian consumers.

“Five years ago, India’s e-retail story was about potential; today, it is a reality. GMV has more than doubled, the annual active shopper base has reached nearly 300 million, and the seller ecosystem has tripled, with growth increasingly led by Tier 2+ towns and Gen Z,” said Shyam Unnikrishnan, managing partner at Bain & Company. “As India’s GDP per capita approaches the $4,000 inflection point, where discretionary spending has historically accelerated in other emerging markets, this will provide further tailwinds for e-retail. The next five years will certainly unlock the next wave of growth in India’s e-retail market.”

Gen Z has emerged as a critical cohort, accounting for 40 per cent–45 per cent of e-retail shoppers, contributing 50 per cent of incremental e-retail orders in 2025, with 2.5x faster spend per shopper growth versus other cohorts in metros.

Growth is increasingly well diversified geographically, with Tier 2+ cities contributing 50 per cent of incremental online orders in 2025, despite shopper penetration of just 25 per cent–30 per cent of internet users (versus 45 per cent–50 per cent in metro/Tier 1).

Despite strong expansion, India’s e-retail penetration remains structurally low at 1.6 per cent of GDP, versus 13–14 per cent in China and 4–4.5 per cent in Indonesia, indicating a substantial long-term runway for growth. The report projects India’s e-retail market to reach $170–180 billion by 2030, sustaining 20 per cent annual growth, driven by rising shopper penetration and spend per shopper.

Q-commerce

The report said India has emerged as a global leader in q-commerce, with 16 per cent–17 per cent of e-commerce GMV flowing through q-commerce, significantly ahead of most markets, including China.

The segment has doubled annually over the past two years, reaching $10–11 billion GMV in 2025. Looking ahead, it is expected to reach $65–$70 billion by 2030 and contribute 45 per cent–50 per cent of incremental e-retail GMV, as traditional e-retail continues to anchor the overall e-retail market with a 60 per cent–65 per cent share by 2030. Q-commerce is accelerating online grocery adoption, with e-grocery penetration growing fivefold since its launch and now accounting for nearly 1.5 per cent of the overall grocery market.

Q-commerce, with a dual role as a convenience channel for household essentials (85 per cent–90 per cent of GMV) and a fulfilment channel for discretionary categories (using speed as a customer delight), now operates over 7,000 micro-fulfilment centres across 200-plus cities, with two-thirds of new capacity added in the top 10 cities.

“Quick commerce plays a dual role—as a convenience channel for household essentials and a fulfilment channel for discretionary categories. Shopping behaviour in quick commerce is distinct; high-intent shopping missions drive a higher incidence of search, faster checkout velocity, and conversions,” said Manan Bhasin, partner at Bain & Company.

Balaji Thiagarajan, chief product and technology officer (CPTO), Flipkart, added that scaling digital commerce across India’s unique demographics is a precision game, not just a volume game. “This is why Flipkart’s conversational engine is built specifically for the Indian context by Indians, for Indians. By layering GenAI, we are ensuring a vernacular conversation for a customer in Muzaffarpur feels as effortless as a customer conversant in English purchasing a product in a metro,” said Thiagarajan.

Key Takeaways of the report Bain & Company’s How India Shops Online Report 2026, in collaboration with Flipkart:

· India is emerging as a major consumption engine, expected to contribute ₹1 in 8 incremental global consumption dollars

· E-retail GMV reached $65–66 billion in 2025, growing 19–21% CAGR, with momentum carrying into early 2026

· Market has more than doubled in five years, with 290–300 million shoppers

· Gen Z accounts for 40–45% of e-retail users, driving incremental demand

· Tier 2+ cities contributed ₹50% of incremental orders in 2025

· Payments are shifting from cash-on-delivery to UPI at delivery

· Quick commerce hit $10–11 billion GMV in 2025, projected to reach $65–70 billion by 2030

· Traditional e-retail to retain 60–65% market share by 2030, with quick commerce largely incremental

· Quick commerce plays a dual role: essentials convenience and discretionary fulfilment, though scale beyond metros remains unproven