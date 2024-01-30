India's greater capability warrants its help in difficult situations: EAM

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Amid the attack on merchant navy vessels in the Red Sea and deployment of the Indian Navy's ships in the region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India's greater capability, its own interest and reputation today warrant that it actually help in difficult situations.
The Indian Navy has deployed 10 of its ships in the region, Jaishankar said responding to a question at an interaction at the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai.
India's greater capability, our own interest and our reputation today warrant that we actually help out in difficult situations, he said.
We will not be considered a responsible country if bad things are happening around our neighbourhood and we say I have got nothing to do with this, Jaishankar said.
On the 'India Out' campaign in Maldives, Jaishankar said at the end of the day neighbours need each other.
History and geography are very powerful forces. There is no escape from that, he added.
Notably, Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew of a fishing vessel after their Iranian-flagged fishing vessel was attacked by pirates in the east coast of Somalia, officials said on Tuesday.
INS Sumitra has been deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the east of Somalia and Gulf of Aden.
The ship had thwarted a piracy attempt on Iranian fishing vessel Iman on Monday.

Topics : Indian Navy somalia pirates S Jaishankar navy Indian Ocean

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

