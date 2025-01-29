Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's semiconductor market to grow at 13%, reach $103 bn by 2030: IESA

India's semiconductor market to grow at 13%, reach $103 bn by 2030: IESA

The report calls for the continuation of the semiconductor incentive scheme beyond the initial $10 billion allocation to achieve India's manufacturing ambitions

semiconductor

India's semiconductor consumption market is projected to reach $52 billion in 2024-25. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's semiconductor market is expected to grow from $52 billion (Rs 4.5 trillion) in 2024 to $103.4 billion (Rs 9 trillion) by 2030, according to a report by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).
 
The report, assessed by The Financial Express, attributes this growth to major sectors including mobile handsets, information technology (IT), telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and defence. Mobile handsets, IT, and industrial applications alone contribute to nearly 70 per cent of the semiconductor industry's revenue and are anticipated to remain the primary drivers of growth.
 
“India's semiconductor consumption market is projected to reach $52 billion in 2024-25 and is expected to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent through to 2030. Sectors such as automotive and industrial electronics present considerable opportunities for added value,” commented V Veerappan, Chairman of IESA.
   
Focus on innovation & research
 
The report stresses the importance of innovative research and development (R&D) focused on high-priority products, including smartphones, hearables, consumer durables, and routers.

Also Read

Tata Projects announces commencement of work on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

Tata Projects to complete Micron's semiconductor plant in Ahmedabad by 2025

Donald Trump, Trump

Responding to Trump tariff threat, Taiwan says chip business is 'win-win'

Nvidia

Chinese firm DeepSeek's advances prove need for more of its chips: Nvidia

Premiumfab chip semiconductors

L&T Semiconductor plans $10 bn investment in silicon fabrication plant

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

First 'Made-in-India' chip to now roll out in 2025, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

 
“The government's targeted incentives for fabs and OSATs, alongside increased R&D investments and collaborative industry initiatives, are crucial in advancing India’s semiconductor sector. IESA member companies have committed over $21 billion in investment in the past year,” said Ashok Chandak, President of IESA.
 
The report outlines several key recommendations to achieve India’s semiconductor ambitions, including the continuation of the semiconductor incentive scheme beyond the initial $10 billion allocation and revisions to the design-linked incentive scheme.
 
IESA outlined the need for the government to prioritise local value addition, setting a target of 25 per cent local value addition by 2025-26 and 40 per cent by 2030 in electronics manufacturing.
 
The report also suggested that a unified scheme for product development could drive high-impact semiconductor products. Moreover, workforce development is identified as an area that requires significant attention.
 

More From This Section

PremiumDeepSeek

Good or bad: DeepSeek's ripple effect set to impact Indian IT industry

PremiumSmart Bazaar, Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh: From insurance to FMCG firms, businesses tap into spiritual mkt

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariff plans for Canada, Mexico carry higher stake than Colombia

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing prices to moderate at 3-4% in FY26 on high base effect: Ind-Ra

AI, artificial intelligence

India's AI infrastructure falls short, needs more investments: VCs

Topics : semiconductor India manufacturing growth Consumer electronics IT sector mobile handsets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMaha Kumbh StampedeLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon