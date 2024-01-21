Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India set to export indigenously-developed 4G, 5G stacks in 2024: Officials

Indian technology has garnered global interest amid govt's aggressive marketing

telcos
Premium

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is eyeing the export of a full range of indigenously-designed 4G and 5G stacks in 2024 as part of its policy to attract investments and use the technological outreach as a key foreign policy bet. Several countries such as Kenya, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, and Egypt, among others, have shown interest in the Indian telecom technology.

"India has received inquiries from at least 15 global telecom operators, as well as bilateral inquiries from 9 nations. All of these requests will be systematically met, and Indian telecom technology will make its way abroad in the second half of 2024,"

Also Read

Threat actor breaches BSNL server database, puts up dataset on dark web

BSNL planning to allocate more employees towards enterprise business

BSNL likely to award Rs 1,000 crore 3-yr OTN equipment contract to Nokia

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Industrial and logistics space demand hit record in 2023: CBRE report

PM reiterates call to promote domestic tourism, urges 9 pledges for people

On-ground campaigns to screening, corporates join Ram Temple fervour

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF meet 2024

Budget 2024: GJEPC seeks import duty cuts on gold, polished diamonds

Topics : 5G 5G in India Telecom telecom sector BSNL Department of Telecommunications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon