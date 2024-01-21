India set to export indigenously-developed 4G, 5G stacks in 2024: Officials

The Centre is eyeing the export of a full range of indigenously-designed 4G and 5G stacks in 2024 as part of its policy to attract investments and use the technological outreach as a key foreign policy bet. Several countries such as Kenya, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, and Egypt, among others, have shown interest in the Indian telecom technology.

"India has received inquiries from at least 15 global telecom operators, as well as bilateral inquiries from 9 nations. All of these requests will be systematically met, and Indian telecom technology will make its way abroad in the second half of 2024,"