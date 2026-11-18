Indian space startup founders have urged the government to establish standards for edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) in space and formalise a framework for spacecraft re-entry and recovery, saying policy clarity would help domestic companies scale operations and compete globally.

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, founders also flagged emerging risks, including oversaturation of the startup ecosystem, deployment of AI in space without adequate safeguards and dependence on imported semiconductors amid supply-chain constraints.

Despite these challenges, the industry sees significant growth opportunities. India's space economy is projected to expand from around $8.4 billion in 2023 to $40-45 billion by 2030, according to a Jefferies report. The government has set a target of building a $100 billion space economy by 2040.

The number of registered space startups in India has increased from one in 2014 to around 440 as of August 2026, according to government data.

Spacecraft re-entry and recovery framework needed

Capt Abhijit Bhutey (retd), co-founder of Inbound Aerospace, said India needs to formalise its framework for spacecraft re-entry and recovery.

While the country has begun establishing procedures, it still lacks a dedicated recovery range to retrieve spacecraft, he said.

Citing a spacecraft mission planned for 2028, Bhutey said India needs clarity on where such spacecraft would be recovered. In the absence of domestic recovery infrastructure, companies could remain dependent on other countries, including Australia.

He said the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the space sector's authorisation and promotion agency, needs to help formalise the process and identify designated recovery locations.

Inbound Aerospace, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, aims to launch its first re-entry mission in 2028. It is developing a reusable re-entry spacecraft to return hardware, samples and manufactured products from orbit to Earth.

The company recently completed an aerial drop test of its Precision Aerial Delivery System, a smart parachute technology designed to enable controlled descent and precision landings.

Startups seek standards for AI, edge computing

Vishesh Vatsal, co-founder and chief technology officer of SkyServe, said India needs to develop its own standards for space technologies while ensuring interoperability with international frameworks.

Citing edge computing and AI in space, areas in which SkyServe operates, he said industry stakeholders and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) need to deliberate on the requirements of future space systems.

“We have to start thinking of working towards our own standards,” Vatsal said. “We cannot be very careless about implementation of AI in space.”

SkyServe's in-orbit AI and edge-processing platform generates insights directly onboard satellites. The company has demonstrated its technology in missions involving D-Orbit and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Denil Chawda, co-founder and chief technology officer of GalaxEye, said India needed stronger representation in international telecommunications forums that govern the licensing and use of microwave sensors for Earth observation.

He said that while India had made progress in geospatial policies and launch infrastructure, its representation in these international forums remained limited.

This affects companies seeking to use the full bandwidth of their sensors to capture high-resolution images, he said, adding that regulatory ambiguity could delay projects by one to two years.

Greater representation in international forums should be a priority rather than introducing an entirely new policy, he said.

GalaxEye's OptoSAR technology combines synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and optical imaging to deliver all-weather, day-and-night Earth observation for defence, national security and commercial applications.

ISRO collaboration, domestic demand in focus

Lokesh Kabdal, co-founder and chief executive officer of VyomIC, said the government needed to be more proactive in creating domestic demand for Indian space technologies through mandates and policy measures.

Indian companies were developing globally competitive technologies, but inadequate domestic demand could affect their businesses and the wider ecosystem, he said.

Kabdal also called for deeper industry collaboration and joint development programmes with ISRO.

Private space companies currently operate largely as vendors to ISRO rather than as development partners, he said.

Citing satellite navigation, he said ISRO and private companies needed to coordinate their work on geostationary (GEO) and low Earth orbit (LEO) systems, including spectrum requirements and system architecture.

Such discussions should take place at the beginning of technology development rather than after satellites have been launched, he said.

VyomIC, founded by IIT Madras alumni, is developing what it describes as India's first private satellite constellation in low Earth orbit for secure, high-precision positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services.

Startup oversaturation, AI safety emerge as risks

While the industry sees considerable growth potential, founders also warned of structural challenges as more companies enter the sector.

Bhutey identified oversaturation as a risk, estimating that the number of space startups could increase from around 450 currently to 700-800 by next year.

“The risk which I see is of oversaturation. And we need to be smart about it and coordinate the efforts,” he said.

He called for greater interoperability across the ecosystem, including among launch vehicle and satellite companies, rather than companies operating in silos.

Vatsal identified the deployment of AI in space without adequate safeguards as another major risk.

Companies need to anticipate potential failures and carefully assess the consequences of AI-driven decisions, particularly to avoid increasing the risk of generating space debris, he said.

He also called for security standards to ensure that systems deployed in space cannot be easily manipulated.

Vatsal said India's space industry needed greater operational experience and learnings from failures to mature its technologies.

“I fear that we have not failed enough to have this first layer of learnings that get inculcated into building more and more and maturing systems,” he said.

This would require adequate capacity in the launch ecosystem, he added.

Imported semiconductor dependence threatens timelines

Chawda identified dependence on imported semiconductor components, particularly integrated circuits (ICs), as a major risk for Indian space companies.

When companies develop technologies from scratch, smaller components such as ICs can become bottlenecks, he said.

With India's domestic IC ecosystem still at a nascent stage, dependence on overseas suppliers could derail project timelines even when the components remain accessible.

“Supply chains from a latency point of view is a very big risk,” Chawda said. “If your supply chain just increases the timeline from two years to five years, we have lost around three years of business because of it.”

He called for more semiconductor companies in India to develop ICs specifically for the space industry.

Kabdal said lead times for certain components could extend to 52 weeks, making it difficult for Indian companies to compete globally.

“We cannot wait for one year for a component to arrive,” he said.

The industry has demonstrated its ability to develop payloads for recent missions, but now needs to execute projects at scale, he added.

This would require a stronger domestic ecosystem spanning launch services, components, ICs and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).

The supply-chain challenge also presents an opportunity for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other domestic companies to develop capabilities across the space manufacturing ecosystem, Kabdal said.