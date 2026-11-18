By Mihir Mishra and P R Sanjai

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group is exploring manufacturing partnerships to support its planned 1,600-satellite broadband constellation, people familiar with the matter said, in a push to create an Indian-controlled alternative to Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The aim for a low-earth orbit network by 2035 is intended to support the growth of newly-listed unit Jio Platforms Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans are private. Reliance is in talks with Indian satellite manufacturers, technology startups and larger industrial groups on potential partnerships, offering to fund the required infrastructure.

The project underscores the challenge facing India’s space ambitions: matching strategic objectives with the manufacturing and launch capacity needed to execute them. India currently produces fewer than 15 satellites a year, according to the people, while the proposed constellation would require output of roughly 200 satellites annually, putting Reliance at the center of efforts to close that gap.

The approach mirrors New Delhi’s push to use the private sector to build strategic capabilities, with the Tata Group investing heavily in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing under government-backed initiatives.

Reliance plans to combine domestic manufacturing with imports, including at least 400 satellites from the US, as it works toward a September 2027 test mission and a wider deployment beginning in early 2028. The constellation is now targeted for completion by 2035, later than an earlier goal of 2030, due to manufacturing and launch constraints, the people said.

The company is in discussions with two US firms regarding potential satellite procurement and is also evaluating suppliers in Europe, they said. It is not considering China as a source for its constellation plans.

An email sent to Reliance seeking comments did not elicit any response.

The constellation is expected to compete with Starlink in India, but unlike the Musk-backed global network of more than 10,000 satellites, Reliance’s planned system is geared primarily toward meeting India’s connectivity and strategic requirements.

Launch Frequency

Reliance intends to use the network primarily to improve connectivity across India, though the capability could also serve strategic communication needs during periods of conflict or geopolitical tensions, the people said.

Strengthening domestic space capabilities has become key for New Delhi following a recent border conflict with neighbor Pakistan, and is increasing investments in surveillance satellites and partnerships with private space companies.

Industry executives say launch capacity may ultimately prove the bigger challenge. While manufacturing can be expanded with sufficient investment, deploying thousands of satellites will require a significant increase in launch frequency and access to suitable orbital slots.

“Manufacturing at scale is doable but the real challenge will be to ensure there are enough rocket launches happening in India for the satellites to be placed in the desired orbit, if the constellation is planned to be implemented with Indian launch vehicles,” said Amal Chandran, CEO of satellite manufacturer HEX20.

Starlink’s entry into India meanwhile remains subject to regulatory and security scrutiny. Concerns over oversight and operational control of foreign satellite networks during periods of geopolitical tension have strengthened the case for domestically controlled alternatives.