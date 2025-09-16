Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India targets 1,800 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2047: Joshi

India targets 1,800 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2047: Joshi

Pralhad Joshi said India aims for 1,800 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2047, citing rapid solar and wind growth, rooftop solar expansion and hydrogen hub development

Pralhad Joshi

The minister also said more than 20 lakh solar power installations have been completed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY). | (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New and renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said India is targeting to ramp up its power generation capacity based on non-fossil fuel sources to 1,800 Gigawatt (GW) by 2047, from the current 252 GW.
 
“Our next target is 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030 and 1,800 GW by 2047 when India becomes a developed nation,” Joshi said in his speech at the Financial Times Energy Transition Summit in New Delhi. He said India’s rise on the renewable energy front has been extraordinary, with rapid expansion of solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects in the past decade.
   
“Our solar power generation capacity has increased from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 124 GW today, while wind energy capacity has grown from 21 GW in 2014 to 53 GW today. So far, in the first five months of the current financial year, the country has added 23 GW of renewable energy capacity,” Joshi said.
 
The minister also said more than 20 lakh solar power installations have been completed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY). “I think this year, with policy initiatives like the utility-led model, we are going to achieve 30 lakh more. So, in the next one and a half years, we are going to achieve 1 crore rooftop solar installations,” he said.
 
Joshi further said the total solar module manufacturing capacity in the country has now reached 100 GW, having doubled between March 2024 and March 2025. “During the same time, solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing capacity has tripled from 9 GW to 27 GW. This is the result of bold Production Linked Incentives, competitive bidding, and regulatory reforms,” he said.
 
He added that dedicated hydrogen hubs are being developed at several ports in India, including Kandla, Paradip, and Tuticorin. The government’s ambition is to bring the cost of green hydrogen below $2 per kg by 2030, making it more competitive.

Topics : Pralhad Joshi Fossil fuel India to drive energy demand solar power projects

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

