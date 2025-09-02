Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India to boost LNG import capacity by 27% by 2030, add two new plants

India to boost LNG import capacity by 27% by 2030, add two new plants

The South Asian nation wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from about 6 per cent at present to cut its carbon footprint

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

India is raising its liquefied natural gas (LNG) import capacity by 27 per cent to 66.7 million metric tons per year by 2030 by adding two more plants, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday.

India, the world's fourth-largest gas importer, has eight LNG terminals with a combined capacity of 52.7 million tons a year.

The South Asian nation wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from about 6 per cent at present to cut its carbon footprint.

India, one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, has set a 2070 net-zero goal. The nation aims to raise its LNG dispensing stations for vehicles to 1,000.

 

India will have 49 LNG dispensing stations by December from the present 13, Puri said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LNG rate LNG LNG import

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

